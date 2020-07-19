All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6323 FENTON COURT

6323 Fenton Court · No Longer Available
Location

6323 Fenton Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND NEWLY PAINTED HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC. PLENTY OF STORAGE ON LOWER LEVEL. RECREATION ROOM WITH FIREPLACE WALKOUT TO PRIVATE PATIO. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. $60 APP FEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6323 FENTON COURT have any available units?
6323 FENTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 6323 FENTON COURT have?
Some of 6323 FENTON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6323 FENTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6323 FENTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 FENTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 FENTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT offer parking?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have a pool?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
