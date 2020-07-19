Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lincolnia
Find more places like 6323 FENTON COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
6323 FENTON COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6323 FENTON COURT
6323 Fenton Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lincolnia
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
6323 Fenton Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND NEWLY PAINTED HOME ON CUL-DE-SAC. PLENTY OF STORAGE ON LOWER LEVEL. RECREATION ROOM WITH FIREPLACE WALKOUT TO PRIVATE PATIO. SMALL PETS CONSIDERED. $60 APP FEE.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have any available units?
6323 FENTON COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lincolnia, VA
.
What amenities does 6323 FENTON COURT have?
Some of 6323 FENTON COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6323 FENTON COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6323 FENTON COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6323 FENTON COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6323 FENTON COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT offer parking?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have a pool?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have accessible units?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6323 FENTON COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6323 FENTON COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Crystal Woods of Alexandria
4905 Southland Ave
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Bren Mar Apartments
6374 Beryl Rd
Lincolnia, VA 22312
Similar Pages
Lincolnia 1 Bedrooms
Lincolnia 2 Bedrooms
Lincolnia Apartments with Balconies
Lincolnia Apartments with Gyms
Lincolnia Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Potomac, MD
Manassas Park, VA
Forestville, MD
White Oak, MD
Glassmanor, MD
Idylwood, VA
Huntington, VA
Beltsville, MD
Hillcrest Heights, MD
Vienna, VA
East Riverdale, MD
Groveton, VA
North Potomac, MD
Fair Lakes, VA
Bailey's Crossroads, VA
Temple Hills, MD
Walker Mill, MD
Chevy Chase, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America