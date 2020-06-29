All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR

5739 Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5739 Independence Circle, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Come see this GORGEOUS two level townhouse in quiet and convenient Jefferson Green. Recently remodeled - you'll love the new kitchen and breathtaking bathrooms! Private and pet-friendly, the fenced back patio opens to beautifully manicured neighborhood common space. Wonderfully expanded master closet and built-in bookshelves are ingenious design! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms, privacy blinds throughout, and upstairs laundry make this comfortable home easy to move right into, no fuss needed. Commuters will love being located inside the beltway, just a stone's throw from 395. Pool and tennis courts can be accessed via the Bren Mar Recreation Association across Edsall Rd, or shoot hoops at the basketball court onsite. No additional fees for water, sewer or trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have any available units?
5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have?
Some of 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR offers parking.
Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have a pool?
Yes, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR has a pool.
Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have accessible units?
No, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
