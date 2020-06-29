5739 INDEPENDENCE CIR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Come see this GORGEOUS two level townhouse in quiet and convenient Jefferson Green. Recently remodeled - you'll love the new kitchen and breathtaking bathrooms! Private and pet-friendly, the fenced back patio opens to beautifully manicured neighborhood common space. Wonderfully expanded master closet and built-in bookshelves are ingenious design! Ceiling fans in both bedrooms, privacy blinds throughout, and upstairs laundry make this comfortable home easy to move right into, no fuss needed. Commuters will love being located inside the beltway, just a stone's throw from 395. Pool and tennis courts can be accessed via the Bren Mar Recreation Association across Edsall Rd, or shoot hoops at the basketball court onsite. No additional fees for water, sewer or trash.