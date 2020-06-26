All apartments in Lincolnia
5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:11 AM

5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L

5611 Harrington Falls Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5611 Harrington Falls Ln, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to 5611-L Harrington Falls Lane, a gorgeous 2 level end-unit townhouse style condo with a 1-car garage. This beautiful home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, and the light and bright living/dining room combo boasts elegant crown molding. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, 42~ wood cabinetry, an island with a breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. The lavish master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and numerous oversized windows that let in tons of natural light. A luxurious master bath includes a dual sink vanity, a huge glass door shower with 2 shower heads and ceramic tile surround. The second bedroom has ample closet space. This home comes with a bedroom-level laundry room with stacked washer and dryer to boot. Residents of the neighborhood enjoy access to the outdoor swimming pool, clubhouse and a free shuttle to the nearby Van Dorn Metro station. This wonderful community provides immediate access to 395/495 and a Metro Express Bus to the Pentagon during the morning and afternoon rush hours. For those driving, the Mark Center is only two exits away and the Pentagon is just six exits away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have any available units?
5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have?
Some of 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L currently offering any rent specials?
5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L pet-friendly?
No, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L offer parking?
Yes, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L offers parking.
Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have a pool?
Yes, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L has a pool.
Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have accessible units?
No, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L does not have accessible units.
Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L has units with dishwashers.
Does 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L have units with air conditioning?
No, 5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L does not have units with air conditioning.
