5611 HARRINGTON FALLS LN #L

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Welcome to 5611-L Harrington Falls Lane, a gorgeous 2 level end-unit townhouse style condo with a 1-car garage. This beautiful home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main level, and the light and bright living/dining room combo boasts elegant crown molding. The gourmet kitchen features granite counters, 42~ wood cabinetry, an island with a breakfast bar, and recessed lighting. The lavish master bedroom boasts a tray ceiling, 2 walk-in closets and numerous oversized windows that let in tons of natural light. A luxurious master bath includes a dual sink vanity, a huge glass door shower with 2 shower heads and ceramic tile surround. The second bedroom has ample closet space. This home comes with a bedroom-level laundry room with stacked washer and dryer to boot. Residents of the neighborhood enjoy access to the outdoor swimming pool, clubhouse and a free shuttle to the nearby Van Dorn Metro station. This wonderful community provides immediate access to 395/495 and a Metro Express Bus to the Pentagon during the morning and afternoon rush hours. For those driving, the Mark Center is only two exits away and the Pentagon is just six exits away.