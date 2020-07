Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Looking for a Beautician to sublease a gorgeous, private salon room in Sterling, Virginia.



Only $120 per week (Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays)



2 salon chairs and hair washing station included



Sublet rate period is through the end of 2019 and further renewal to go through Salon Plaza Sterling.



Text me if you want pictures or more info.