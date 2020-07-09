All apartments in Lincolnia
5250 WINTER VIEW DR

Location

5250 Winter View Drive, Lincolnia, VA 22312

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
Elegant and spacious Executive home built for a family, entertaining and work from home. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with sunny breakfast area & expansive deck. Family room w/FP is off the kitchen and an office w/built-ins on the main floor. Basement Great Room with wet bar, built-in entertainment center and plenty of room walks out to stone patio and BBQ area. An in-law/guest suite and a den complete the space. The four bedrooms upstairs include a Master suite with Luxury bath and large walk-in closet. See the pictures! This first time rental has many small touches for comfort and convenience, like whole house water filter, UV system on the furnace and an irrigation system. MUST SEE! Location convenient to 395/Van Dorn restaurants, shops & Metro and Landmark.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have any available units?
5250 WINTER VIEW DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have?
Some of 5250 WINTER VIEW DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 WINTER VIEW DR currently offering any rent specials?
5250 WINTER VIEW DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 WINTER VIEW DR pet-friendly?
No, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR offer parking?
Yes, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR offers parking.
Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have a pool?
No, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR does not have a pool.
Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have accessible units?
No, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 WINTER VIEW DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 WINTER VIEW DR does not have units with air conditioning.
