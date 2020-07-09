5250 WINTER VIEW DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage guest suite

Elegant and spacious Executive home built for a family, entertaining and work from home. Enjoy the gourmet kitchen with sunny breakfast area & expansive deck. Family room w/FP is off the kitchen and an office w/built-ins on the main floor. Basement Great Room with wet bar, built-in entertainment center and plenty of room walks out to stone patio and BBQ area. An in-law/guest suite and a den complete the space. The four bedrooms upstairs include a Master suite with Luxury bath and large walk-in closet. See the pictures! This first time rental has many small touches for comfort and convenience, like whole house water filter, UV system on the furnace and an irrigation system. MUST SEE! Location convenient to 395/Van Dorn restaurants, shops & Metro and Landmark.