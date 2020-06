5125 CLINTON ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

CONVENIENT LOCATION, CLOSE ALEXANDRIA, 495 BELT WAY, I-395, HOME DEPOT, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS ON LITTLE RIVER TURNPIKE, 4 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME INSIDE BELT WAY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN KITHEN, NEWISH SS STOVE/OVEN, TILE CERAMIC KITCHEN FOOR, HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL; LIVING ROOM, 2 BEDROOMSAND HALLWAY, 2 BEDROOMS AND FULLBATH IN THE BASEMENT W/CERAMIC TILES, NEW PAINT, DECK, FENCED BACK YARD, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, PLENTY OF PARKING SPACE ON LONG DRIVEWAY TO GARAGE , PLENTY OF SUN, GREAT FOR GARDEN ING , AVAILABLE ON MAY 1 ST 2020. PET FRIENDLY. CALL LA FOR MORE INFO. THANKS