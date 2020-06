Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Indian Run Park - Great location close to Edsall and 395 and Little River Twp. Inviting home with large living room, dining room, den with fireplace and sliding doors to yard, that is not fenced. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths up and new floors in Family room and lower level bedroom with a new full bath. Large driveway and carport. Close to Pinecrest Park and Braddock Rd & new St James Center. 40 x the rent is income requirement.



(RLNE4438365)