4555 INTERLACHEN COURT

Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom/2 full bath with loft penthouse unit in this prestigious golf course community! Bright and spacious home with so many amenities and updates! BRAND NEW KITCHEN with all new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, newer carpets, cozy fireplace in living room, cathedral ceilings, skylights, multiple ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, balcony backing to trees, and so much more! Neighborhood features include community swimming pool, walking trails, beautiful pond with fountain, and more. 1 assigned parking spot, visitor parking is plentiful!