Home
/
Lincolnia, VA
/
4555 INTERLACHEN COURT
Last updated June 7 2020 at 12:59 AM

4555 INTERLACHEN COURT

4555 Interlachen Court · No Longer Available
Location

4555 Interlachen Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Lincolnia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
Welcome home to this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom/2 full bath with loft penthouse unit in this prestigious golf course community! Bright and spacious home with so many amenities and updates! BRAND NEW KITCHEN with all new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, newer carpets, cozy fireplace in living room, cathedral ceilings, skylights, multiple ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, balcony backing to trees, and so much more! Neighborhood features include community swimming pool, walking trails, beautiful pond with fountain, and more. 1 assigned parking spot, visitor parking is plentiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have any available units?
4555 INTERLACHEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have?
Some of 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4555 INTERLACHEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT offers parking.
Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT has a pool.
Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4555 INTERLACHEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

