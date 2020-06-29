3526 BRADDOCK ROAD

Amenities

GREAT location!! Wonderful in-law suite/apartment! Solid brick in front & back. Fully equipped with Kitchen ,1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom, Living Room, and separate heat/air conditioner control from the main house. Lovingly maintained. Large six windows with view to beautiful gardens in front and back of the apartment on a gorgeous 1/3 Acre Lot! Storage area with a pull-down stairway to the attic. Completely independent with separate entrance to a different street from the main house. Ground level with nothing above or below the apartment. Great access to commuting options: 2 bus lines to the Pentagon at door steps from the house, bus terminal to Pentagon one block from the apartment, & near VRE train to Washington DC. Near free commuter system "slug line" to different places in DC (using express lane - HOV on 395). Stores directly across street: Safeway, CVS, boutiques, restaurants, and many other amenities. About three miles from 495/395, near Braddock Rd. and Oley Ln.. Includes utilities! 1 tenant allowed.