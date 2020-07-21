651 MCLEARY SQ SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

PENDING RELEASE. RARELY AVAILABLE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with over 2600 square feet on three beautifully finished levels. 3 level bump out! Hardwoods on the main level, stairs and upper level. Freshly painted throughout and brand new carpet in lower level. New light fixtures installed throughout. Kitchen featuring an island, over sized pantry and new stainless steel appliances. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lower level with recreation room, bedroom and full bathroom. There is also a bonus storage room/workshop. Deck and fenced backyard complete this perfect 10! Close to commuter routes and minutes from Historic Downtown Leesburg.