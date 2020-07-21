All apartments in Leesburg
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
651 MCLEARY SQ SE
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

651 MCLEARY SQ SE

651 Mcleary Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

651 Mcleary Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
PENDING RELEASE. RARELY AVAILABLE!! 4 Bedroom, 3.5 bath town home with over 2600 square feet on three beautifully finished levels. 3 level bump out! Hardwoods on the main level, stairs and upper level. Freshly painted throughout and brand new carpet in lower level. New light fixtures installed throughout. Kitchen featuring an island, over sized pantry and new stainless steel appliances. Upper level features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Lower level with recreation room, bedroom and full bathroom. There is also a bonus storage room/workshop. Deck and fenced backyard complete this perfect 10! Close to commuter routes and minutes from Historic Downtown Leesburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have any available units?
651 MCLEARY SQ SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have?
Some of 651 MCLEARY SQ SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 MCLEARY SQ SE currently offering any rent specials?
651 MCLEARY SQ SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 MCLEARY SQ SE pet-friendly?
No, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE offer parking?
Yes, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE offers parking.
Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have a pool?
No, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE does not have a pool.
Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have accessible units?
No, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE does not have accessible units.
Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 MCLEARY SQ SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 MCLEARY SQ SE does not have units with air conditioning.
