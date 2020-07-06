501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, renovated 4 sided brick, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with detached garage in the heart of Leesburg situated on a fenced, approx 1/3 acre, corner lot. This gem features a new roof, new AC, new fence, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new carpet, updated full bath, freshly painted, recently added front porch and rear wood deck. Walk to historic downtown! Ride your bike on the beautiful Northern Virginia bike trail all the way to DC. Close to restaurants and the Leesburg lifestyle.