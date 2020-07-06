All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated January 26 2020 at 6:58 AM

501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE

501 Edwards Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

501 Edwards Ferry Road Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely, renovated 4 sided brick, 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with detached garage in the heart of Leesburg situated on a fenced, approx 1/3 acre, corner lot. This gem features a new roof, new AC, new fence, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, new carpet, updated full bath, freshly painted, recently added front porch and rear wood deck. Walk to historic downtown! Ride your bike on the beautiful Northern Virginia bike trail all the way to DC. Close to restaurants and the Leesburg lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have any available units?
501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have?
Some of 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE offer parking?
Yes, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE offers parking.
Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 501 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE has units with air conditioning.

