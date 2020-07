Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Luxury town home with two car detached garage! **NEW CARPETS WILL BE INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN**The Master bedroom and bath are a delight with a walk in closet and walk in closet. Two more upstairs bedrooms share the full hall bath. Two car detached garage with outdoor seating area. Community pool, play ground, basketball and tennis courts. Daycare center located in neighborhood. Walk-in level mini master suite with attached bathroom. Short distance to food, restaurants and outlet mall.