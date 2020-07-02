353 BARNFIELD SQ NE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate, Pristine and Bright Spacious End Unit in Sounght after Exeter, Freshly Painted, New Carpet ,Gourmet Kitchen w Granite Counters & SS Appliances Opens To Dining Rm W A Bay Window, Kitchen Breakfast Area W/ Bay Window, Spacious Living Rm ,Cozy Gas Fireplace in Walk Out Lower Level, Spacious Living RM W Crown Moldings Opens To A Large Deck Overlooking A Private Fenced Rear Yard, Master BR W Vaulted Celing, Master BA Separate Shower, Double Sink & Jacuzzi Tub, Close To All Major Roads & Leesburg Outlet Mall, Too Much TolList, A Must See