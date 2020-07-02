All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
353 BARNFIELD SQ NE
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

353 BARNFIELD SQ NE

353 Barnfield Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

353 Barnfield Square, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate, Pristine and Bright Spacious End Unit in Sounght after Exeter, Freshly Painted, New Carpet ,Gourmet Kitchen w Granite Counters & SS Appliances Opens To Dining Rm W A Bay Window, Kitchen Breakfast Area W/ Bay Window, Spacious Living Rm ,Cozy Gas Fireplace in Walk Out Lower Level, Spacious Living RM W Crown Moldings Opens To A Large Deck Overlooking A Private Fenced Rear Yard, Master BR W Vaulted Celing, Master BA Separate Shower, Double Sink & Jacuzzi Tub, Close To All Major Roads & Leesburg Outlet Mall, Too Much TolList, A Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have any available units?
353 BARNFIELD SQ NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have?
Some of 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE currently offering any rent specials?
353 BARNFIELD SQ NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE pet-friendly?
No, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE offer parking?
Yes, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE offers parking.
Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have a pool?
No, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have a pool.
Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have accessible units?
No, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have accessible units.
Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 353 BARNFIELD SQ NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America