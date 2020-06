Amenities

Well Maintained 4 bedroom with 2,782 sf with bump-out just off the spacious eat-in kitchen. Lot's of natural light fill the sunroom and family room complete with cozy fireplace. The interior has been freshly painted with nice updates. Check out the tree-shaded backyard perfect for entertaining. This newer subdivision offers beautiful views of Leesburg and amenities like pool, tennis courts, trails, close to shops, outlets and major roadways.