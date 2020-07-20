142 Spencer Terrace SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spencer Terrace - Property Id: 112641



Open and bright 2600sqft townhouse with 3 Bedrooms 2 Full / 2 Half Bathrooms. Deck overlooking backyard, Gas Fireplace, community pool access. 2 car garage with work space/storage cutout, fully finished walk out basement. Washer and Dryer on top level with Bedrooms. Minutes from 286 and Route 7. Centrally located to shopping, eating and entertainment. Home backs up to trees and direct access to WO&D Trail. His and Her walk in closets in Master. IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN AVAILABLE!

