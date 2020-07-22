Amenities

1002 Foxhunt Ter NE, #102



Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium for sale. Stainless steel appliances including microwave over range, spacious dining area & living room, new deck in back with trees and flowerbeds overlooking Carlisle Park. Sit and relax in beautiful, quiet surroundings. Conveniently located near Routes 15, 7, and 267. Close to shopping areas. Well-maintained and ready for move in. Recently painted, woodlook tile in bathrooms, LED eco smart lighting for reduced electric bills and no bulbs to buy. This unit can be used as a dual master suite with two walk-in closets and the second bedroom having direct access to the second bath. Done up in "Property Brothers" gray and white, its an updated look you'll be happy to entertain your friends and neighbors in. Ceiling fans in Master BR and Living room.

No Pets Allowed



