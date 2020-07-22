All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102

1002 Foxhunt Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1002 Foxhunt Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1002 Foxhunt Ter NE, #102 - Property Id: 158931

Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom condominium for sale. Stainless steel appliances including microwave over range, spacious dining area & living room, new deck in back with trees and flowerbeds overlooking Carlisle Park. Sit and relax in beautiful, quiet surroundings. Conveniently located near Routes 15, 7, and 267. Close to shopping areas. Well-maintained and ready for move in. Recently painted, woodlook tile in bathrooms, LED eco smart lighting for reduced electric bills and no bulbs to buy. This unit can be used as a dual master suite with two walk-in closets and the second bedroom having direct access to the second bath. Done up in "Property Brothers" gray and white, its an updated look you'll be happy to entertain your friends and neighbors in. Ceiling fans in Master BR and Living room.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/158931p
Property Id 158931

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5173484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have any available units?
1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have?
Some of 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 pet-friendly?
No, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 offer parking?
No, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 does not offer parking.
Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have a pool?
No, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 does not have a pool.
Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have accessible units?
No, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 Foxhunt Ter NE 102 does not have units with air conditioning.
