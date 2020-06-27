All apartments in Lansdowne
43809 LEES MILL SQUARE
Last updated August 4 2019 at 3:01 AM

43809 LEES MILL SQUARE

43809 Lees Mill Square · No Longer Available
Location

43809 Lees Mill Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Fantastic opportunity to live in Lansdowne community and enjoy all that Lansdowne has to offer. Great value for resort-style amenities and life style. Beautiful, well maintained townhouse with 1-car garage and driveway. All hardwood floor lower and main level and stairway. Very well maintained and carefree backyard with enough space for your own playground. Full bathroom and 1 bedroom on lower level. Renovated bathrooms and kitchen. Fresh paint throughout the house. New lighting in kitchen and living room. Carefree, composite deck with built-in benches and privacy screen for your entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have any available units?
43809 LEES MILL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have?
Some of 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43809 LEES MILL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43809 LEES MILL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
