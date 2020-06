Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Like new, steam cleaned carpets look brand new, granite counter tops in kitchen with island, gorgeous cabinets, new fridge on the way, new washer and dryer on the way, balcony overlooking beautiful neighborhood, large master bedroom with double vanity in master bathroom plus spacious closets. One car garage and on same street as brand new retail shops, restaraunts, and offices. Wont last long!!