All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 4500 ELLERY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
4500 ELLERY COURT
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:46 AM

4500 ELLERY COURT

4500 Ellery Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4500 Ellery Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous like-new (2015) Ryan Homes Taylor model-- FRESHLY PAINTED-- Colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in May's Quarter-- Gleaming HARDWOOD floors entire mail level except Family room-- Main Level Office/Room-- Huge Kitchen featuring GRANITE counter-tops with Over-sized 8' Center Island with breakfast area-- UPGRADED Custom cabinets-- STAINLESS STEEL Appliances-- SUN-ROOM off Kitchen with plenty of Natural light that leads to DECK-- Crown moldings-- Recessed lighting-- Vaulted 9~ ceilings and neutral paint throughout-- Exquisite Master suite with Sitting area--Walk-in closets-- Master bathroom with Soaking tub w/Jacuzzi jets--Separate stall shower-- Separate DOUBLE VANITIES-- Ceramic tiles-- Completely finished walk up basement offers 5th bedroom/media room with full bath-- Beautifully maintained lawn on a premium lot--Oversize two car garage-- Walking distance to community pool, tennis courts, and tot lot-- VACANT and Ready to go! ALSO FOR SALE @ $699,900/-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4500 ELLERY COURT have any available units?
4500 ELLERY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4500 ELLERY COURT have?
Some of 4500 ELLERY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4500 ELLERY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4500 ELLERY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4500 ELLERY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 4500 ELLERY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4500 ELLERY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4500 ELLERY COURT offers parking.
Does 4500 ELLERY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4500 ELLERY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4500 ELLERY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4500 ELLERY COURT has a pool.
Does 4500 ELLERY COURT have accessible units?
No, 4500 ELLERY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4500 ELLERY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4500 ELLERY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4500 ELLERY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4500 ELLERY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia