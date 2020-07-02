4500 ELLERY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Gorgeous like-new (2015) Ryan Homes Taylor model-- FRESHLY PAINTED-- Colonial style home fully loaded with all the upgrades in May's Quarter-- Gleaming HARDWOOD floors entire mail level except Family room-- Main Level Office/Room-- Huge Kitchen featuring GRANITE counter-tops with Over-sized 8' Center Island with breakfast area-- UPGRADED Custom cabinets-- STAINLESS STEEL Appliances-- SUN-ROOM off Kitchen with plenty of Natural light that leads to DECK-- Crown moldings-- Recessed lighting-- Vaulted 9~ ceilings and neutral paint throughout-- Exquisite Master suite with Sitting area--Walk-in closets-- Master bathroom with Soaking tub w/Jacuzzi jets--Separate stall shower-- Separate DOUBLE VANITIES-- Ceramic tiles-- Completely finished walk up basement offers 5th bedroom/media room with full bath-- Beautifully maintained lawn on a premium lot--Oversize two car garage-- Walking distance to community pool, tennis courts, and tot lot-- VACANT and Ready to go! ALSO FOR SALE @ $699,900/-