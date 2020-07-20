All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 4127 Churchman Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
4127 Churchman Way
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

4127 Churchman Way

4127 Churchman Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
Westridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4127 Churchman Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
4127 Churchman Way Available 07/01/19 BEAUTIFUL WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOUSE! - Gorgeous townhouse in a great community with amenities galore! Wood floors on main level. Living room with fireplace & loads of natural light! Updated Kitchen with granite, newer appliances, & tons of cabinet space! Luxurious Master Suite with private balcony that is perfect for that wake up cup of coffee! Spacious bedrooms! 1 Car garage & extra parking.

Somerset At Westridge has a Community pool, club house, tennis courts, jogging paths.

Close to all the restaurants and shopping!

(RLNE4856256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4127 Churchman Way have any available units?
4127 Churchman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4127 Churchman Way have?
Some of 4127 Churchman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4127 Churchman Way currently offering any rent specials?
4127 Churchman Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4127 Churchman Way pet-friendly?
No, 4127 Churchman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4127 Churchman Way offer parking?
Yes, 4127 Churchman Way offers parking.
Does 4127 Churchman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4127 Churchman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4127 Churchman Way have a pool?
Yes, 4127 Churchman Way has a pool.
Does 4127 Churchman Way have accessible units?
No, 4127 Churchman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4127 Churchman Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4127 Churchman Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4127 Churchman Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4127 Churchman Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia