Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

4127 Churchman Way Available 07/01/19 BEAUTIFUL WOODBRIDGE TOWNHOUSE! - Gorgeous townhouse in a great community with amenities galore! Wood floors on main level. Living room with fireplace & loads of natural light! Updated Kitchen with granite, newer appliances, & tons of cabinet space! Luxurious Master Suite with private balcony that is perfect for that wake up cup of coffee! Spacious bedrooms! 1 Car garage & extra parking.



Somerset At Westridge has a Community pool, club house, tennis courts, jogging paths.



Close to all the restaurants and shopping!



(RLNE4856256)