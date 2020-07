Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Brand new carpet. Excellent End unit townhome ready to move in. 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, two-level townhouse. Features include gas fireplace in the living room, eat in kitchen, and attached single car garage. Conveniently located across the street from The Glen Shopping Center (Safeway, CVS, banks, restaurants, etc.) Direct access to Prince William Parkway or commuter bus. Swimming pool, tennis courts and play areas nearby.