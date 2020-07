3951 Hartlake St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

YOU WILL ABSOLUTELY FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS REMODELED TOWNHOME IN LAKE RIDGE! MODERN FLOORS, GRANITE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN THE REMODELED KITCHEN WITH GORGEOUS BACKSPLASH, SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND LARGE DECK OFF DINING ROOM.WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THE MASTER EN SUITE BATH!! SPA LIKE SHOWER AND DOUBLE VANITIES, 2 OTHER SPACIOUS BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS AND ANOTHER FULL BATH.FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH. SMALL DOGS UNDER 20 LBS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS. IN ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN AND HEALTHY LIVING ENVIRONMENT