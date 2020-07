Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 3 level end unit townhome. New kitchen, baths and floors. Living room features brick hearth fireplace with glass doors and mantel. Dining room with french doors open to deck. Family room with french doors to walk out patio and fenced backyard. You will love Lake Ridge with 5 community pools, tennis courts, playgrounds and close to Occoquan River, boating, fishing, golf, shopping and more.