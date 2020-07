Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful well maintained 2 bedroom condo is fresh and Move-in Ready. It has a vaulted ceiling in the living room and new appliances in the kitchen. It has an open floor plan and new flooring throughout. The master bedroom is large with a walk-in closet and master bathroom. This gem is located in the premier Sherbrooke Community close to commuter parking, Potomac Mills Mall and Hospitals. Cats on premises.