3501 Aviary Way

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

End Unit Townhouse By The Water! - Don't miss your opportunity to live less than 200 yards from a lake! Beautifully kept end unit townhome with large deck and fully fenced back yard. There's a spacious living room and separate dining room on the main floor and a large recreation room with outside access in the basement. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, 3 level townhouse won't last long!



Call for a tour today 703-966-2232!



Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 per adult with credit or debit card. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.



Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis with approval from https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional deposit.



Equal Housing Opportunity



