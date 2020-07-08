All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 3501 Aviary Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
3501 Aviary Way
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM

3501 Aviary Way

3501 Aviary Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3501 Aviary Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
End Unit Townhouse By The Water! - Don't miss your opportunity to live less than 200 yards from a lake! Beautifully kept end unit townhome with large deck and fully fenced back yard. There's a spacious living room and separate dining room on the main floor and a large recreation room with outside access in the basement. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath, 3 level townhouse won't last long!

Call for a tour today 703-966-2232!

Apply online at www.hatchpropertymanagement.com/vacancies and pay $60 per adult with credit or debit card. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent with approved credit.

Pets permitted on a case-by-case basis with approval from https://hatchpropertymanagement.petscreening.com and additional deposit.

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE5229820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Aviary Way have any available units?
3501 Aviary Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 3501 Aviary Way currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Aviary Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Aviary Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3501 Aviary Way is pet friendly.
Does 3501 Aviary Way offer parking?
No, 3501 Aviary Way does not offer parking.
Does 3501 Aviary Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Aviary Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Aviary Way have a pool?
No, 3501 Aviary Way does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Aviary Way have accessible units?
No, 3501 Aviary Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Aviary Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3501 Aviary Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Aviary Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Aviary Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia