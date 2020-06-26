All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 9 2019 at 5:54 PM

3407 Fort Lyon Drive

3407 Fort Lyon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3407 Fort Lyon Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renters Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home nestled in the sought after Lake Ridge community. The main level features 3 nicely sized bedrooms, full bath,living room with cathedral ceiling and skylights, dinning area, and kitchen with new appliances. The lower level features another full bath, 2 rooms which could be used as an office/rec room/guest bedrooms, and a large open area. The home also feature a large fenced backyard and recently painted porch with a canopy. Located near I-95 and commuter lots for a breezy commute to Washington D.C/Arlington/Lorton. Seeking 12 month lease or longer.This property won't be available for long call (571) 499 1485 to schedule a tour or learn how to apply today. More pictures coming Soon. $10 monthly filter replacement fee and one time $99 account setup fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive have any available units?
3407 Fort Lyon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
Is 3407 Fort Lyon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3407 Fort Lyon Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3407 Fort Lyon Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive offer parking?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive have a pool?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive have accessible units?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3407 Fort Lyon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3407 Fort Lyon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
