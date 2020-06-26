3407 Fort Lyon Drive

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Kay'C Coleman present this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home nestled in the sought after Lake Ridge community. The main level features 3 nicely sized bedrooms, full bath,living room with cathedral ceiling and skylights, dinning area, and kitchen with new appliances. The lower level features another full bath, 2 rooms which could be used as an office/rec room/guest bedrooms, and a large open area. The home also feature a large fenced backyard and recently painted porch with a canopy. Located near I-95 and commuter lots for a breezy commute to Washington D.C/Arlington/Lorton. Seeking 12 month lease or longer.This property won't be available for long call (571) 499 1485 to schedule a tour or learn how to apply today. More pictures coming Soon. $10 monthly filter replacement fee and one time $99 account setup fee.