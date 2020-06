Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Completely remodeled 3 Level TH with 3BR & 2.55 BA shows like new, open floor plan, in a quiet Neighborhood. backing to woods with seasonal view of the Occoquan reservoir. Main level features renovated kitchen, hardwood floors, french doors leading to deck. U/L features 3 bedrooms and 2 ba, master features custom closet system, renovated bathrooms. walkout LL w/ wood burning fireplace. All the amenities of Lake Ridge pool, parks. Close to shops and restaurants