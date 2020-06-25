All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 3092 TECUMSEH COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
3092 TECUMSEH COURT
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:32 AM

3092 TECUMSEH COURT

3092 Tecumseh Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3092 Tecumseh Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL 2 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IN LAKERIDGE. DEN IN BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM. REC ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WALK OUT BASEMENT TO PATIO AND FENCED IN REAR YARD *** All New Kitchen with new cabinets and appliances..Hardwood in Kitchen and Diningroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have any available units?
3092 TECUMSEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have?
Some of 3092 TECUMSEH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3092 TECUMSEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3092 TECUMSEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3092 TECUMSEH COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT offer parking?
No, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have a pool?
No, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have accessible units?
No, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3092 TECUMSEH COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia