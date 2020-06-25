SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL 2 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IN LAKERIDGE. DEN IN BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM. REC ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WALK OUT BASEMENT TO PATIO AND FENCED IN REAR YARD *** All New Kitchen with new cabinets and appliances..Hardwood in Kitchen and Diningroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have any available units?
3092 TECUMSEH COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3092 TECUMSEH COURT have?
Some of 3092 TECUMSEH COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3092 TECUMSEH COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3092 TECUMSEH COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.