3092 TECUMSEH COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL 2 HALF BATH TOWNHOME IN LAKERIDGE. DEN IN BASEMENT CAN BE USED AS 4TH BEDROOM. REC ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. WALK OUT BASEMENT TO PATIO AND FENCED IN REAR YARD *** All New Kitchen with new cabinets and appliances..Hardwood in Kitchen and Diningroom.