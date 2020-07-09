2955 LEXINGTON COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Welcome Home! Charming brick front 2 level townhouse in sought after Lake Ridge Community. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath with a nice size private, fully fenced back yard with patio and storage shed. Kitchen and entryway have ceramic tile floors for easy clean up. Full size washer and dryer! Half bath on main floor with open living/dining room with sliding glass doors to back yard. Great for entertaining and easy to major routes and shopping. Pictures from pervious listing. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pics from previous listing.