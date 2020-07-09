All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

2955 LEXINGTON COURT

2955 Lexington Court · No Longer Available
Location

2955 Lexington Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Charming brick front 2 level townhouse in sought after Lake Ridge Community. 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath with a nice size private, fully fenced back yard with patio and storage shed. Kitchen and entryway have ceramic tile floors for easy clean up. Full size washer and dryer! Half bath on main floor with open living/dining room with sliding glass doors to back yard. Great for entertaining and easy to major routes and shopping. Pictures from pervious listing. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pics from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

