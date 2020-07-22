2846 Sweet Gum Ct

Amenities

Welcome home! Large 3 level SFH w/ attached 2 car garage in Twin Oaks Farm. Big kitchen w/ island and kitchen table space overlooking the family room. Door to large back deck overlooking fenced in yard. Formal separate dining and living rooms. HUGE master bedroom w/ full luxury bath! 4 bedrooms on the same level.Lots of space for storage in the basement. Home has a lot of light! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.