All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 6:49 AM

2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE

2789 Maple Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2789 Maple Ridge Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 baths Colonial featuring grand 2 story hardwood foyer. Library. Spacious Kitchen with gas cooking. Very well maintained - Updated paint throughout. Huge Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bath w/ jacuzzi, soaking tub & separate shower. Plenty closet/storage space. Office on the main level. Washer and dryer on the main level and in place at the house for the tenant to use. Wood burning fireplace. Two car garage. Beautiful fenced backyard with patio Available Nov 1st 2019~ The house has over 3,000 square feet. No basement Second fridge in the garage Great location, near commuter lots, central to town and easy access to interstate. Established neighborhood with beautiful walking paths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia