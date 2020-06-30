2789 MAPLE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 baths Colonial featuring grand 2 story hardwood foyer. Library. Spacious Kitchen with gas cooking. Very well maintained - Updated paint throughout. Huge Master Suite with walk-in closet and Master Bath w/ jacuzzi, soaking tub & separate shower. Plenty closet/storage space. Office on the main level. Washer and dryer on the main level and in place at the house for the tenant to use. Wood burning fireplace. Two car garage. Beautiful fenced backyard with patio Available Nov 1st 2019~ The house has over 3,000 square feet. No basement Second fridge in the garage Great location, near commuter lots, central to town and easy access to interstate. Established neighborhood with beautiful walking paths.