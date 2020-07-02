2769 NOBLE FIR CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Well maintained home in sought after Twin Oak Community. Private, quiet, scenic wooded backyard. Separate Formal Living and Dining Room. Newly remodeled Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, Island, stainless steel appliances breakfast area off the kitchen. Open and light field Family room with gas fireplace. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and sitting area, additional three bedrooms. large deck back to the woods. Fresh paint throughout the house. New roof, new windows, separate zone HVAC. Semi finished walk-out basement includes french windows. Pool and Clubhouse, conveniently located close to the restaurants and major shopping centers and parks, easy access to 95, HOV, VRE, and Commuter lot