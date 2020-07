Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Lovely split level situated on cul-de-sac. This home boast with beautiful hardwood floors on the main level. Cozy rec room with wood burning fireplace. Spacious and full of potential. Enjoy the large fenced rear yard while sitting on the large deck. Conveniently located near I95, Commuter lot, shops, restaurants, and much more!