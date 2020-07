Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking guest parking microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking guest parking

Practically brand new! This 3 bedroom/3.5 bathroom end-unit townhouse is sure to wow you. Close to the quaint town of Occoquan, and a reasonable commute to DC, Fort Belvoir, and more. Two assigned parking spaces, and plenty of guest parking.