Gorgeous Colonial house with 2 car garage and large deck. Located close to I-95. Hardwood 2 story foyer, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, 4 large bedroom, 9 ft ceilings. Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have any available units?
2025 GERMANDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have?
Some of 2025 GERMANDER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 GERMANDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2025 GERMANDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.