All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 2025 GERMANDER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
2025 GERMANDER WAY
Last updated January 24 2020 at 6:28 AM

2025 GERMANDER WAY

2025 Germander Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2025 Germander Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Colonial house with 2 car garage and large deck. Located close to I-95. Hardwood 2 story foyer, gas fireplace, walk-in closet, 4 large bedroom, 9 ft ceilings. Fully finished basement with bedroom and full bath

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have any available units?
2025 GERMANDER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have?
Some of 2025 GERMANDER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 GERMANDER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
2025 GERMANDER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 GERMANDER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 2025 GERMANDER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY offer parking?
Yes, 2025 GERMANDER WAY offers parking.
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 GERMANDER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have a pool?
No, 2025 GERMANDER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have accessible units?
No, 2025 GERMANDER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 2025 GERMANDER WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 GERMANDER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 GERMANDER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Ridge 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lake Ridge Apartments with ParkingLake Ridge Apartments with Pools
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VAWoodbridge, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VA
Oxon Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia