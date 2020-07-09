All apartments in Lake Ridge
1974 TEASEL COURT

1974 Teasel Court · No Longer Available
Location

1974 Teasel Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Perfect combination of privacy and location in Lake Ridge. This end unit townhouse has 2 large bedrooms on upper level plus a 3rd bedroom with full bath downstairs. Pergo floors on main level ~ a great deck that backs to trees. Close to I-95, commuters lots, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, restaurants + shopping. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1974 TEASEL COURT have any available units?
1974 TEASEL COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 1974 TEASEL COURT have?
Some of 1974 TEASEL COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1974 TEASEL COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1974 TEASEL COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1974 TEASEL COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1974 TEASEL COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 1974 TEASEL COURT offer parking?
No, 1974 TEASEL COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1974 TEASEL COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1974 TEASEL COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1974 TEASEL COURT have a pool?
No, 1974 TEASEL COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1974 TEASEL COURT have accessible units?
No, 1974 TEASEL COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1974 TEASEL COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1974 TEASEL COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 1974 TEASEL COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1974 TEASEL COURT has units with air conditioning.

