1974 TEASEL COURT

Welcome Home! Perfect combination of privacy and location in Lake Ridge. This end unit townhouse has 2 large bedrooms on upper level plus a 3rd bedroom with full bath downstairs. Pergo floors on main level ~ a great deck that backs to trees. Close to I-95, commuters lots, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, restaurants + shopping. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.