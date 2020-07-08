All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE
Last updated February 25 2020 at 7:44 AM

1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE

1928 Inglebrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1928 Inglebrook Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Location is everything and it's located so close to 123/95. Community amenities are great with schools and shopping very close. Very private area and not easily accessible by general traffic. One large single bath upstairs and half bath on main level. Renovated one year ago . Fully fenced rear yard. Kitchen mostly newer! $20 HVAC maintenance fee each month. Pets are $50 per pet per month non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia