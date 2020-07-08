Location is everything and it's located so close to 123/95. Community amenities are great with schools and shopping very close. Very private area and not easily accessible by general traffic. One large single bath upstairs and half bath on main level. Renovated one year ago . Fully fenced rear yard. Kitchen mostly newer! $20 HVAC maintenance fee each month. Pets are $50 per pet per month non-refundable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have any available units?
1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have?
Some of 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1928 INGLEBROOK DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
