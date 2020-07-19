All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:05 AM

1740 Tiger Lily Cir

1740 Tiger Lily Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1740 Tiger Lily Circle, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Townhome in convenient Devils Reach location. 3 finished levels: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer and Dryer included in the home. Newly painted throughout. Trash and water are included in rent, 2 assigned parking spaces, located close to multiple commuter lots, Interstate 95, VRE Train Station, Potomac Mills Mall, and the area has local transportation, great schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and more.

Open House available by appointment:
Saturday, Mar. 9th -- 1:30 pm to 3 PM

Hope to see you there!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

