1740 Tiger Lily Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Townhome in convenient Devils Reach location. 3 finished levels: 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Washer and Dryer included in the home. Newly painted throughout. Trash and water are included in rent, 2 assigned parking spaces, located close to multiple commuter lots, Interstate 95, VRE Train Station, Potomac Mills Mall, and the area has local transportation, great schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, and more.



Open House available by appointment:

Saturday, Mar. 9th -- 1:30 pm to 3 PM



Hope to see you there!