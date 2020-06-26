13200 Tory Loop

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80d4b9106e ---- Welcome Home! Beautiful end unit townhouse close to I95. As soon as you walk in the front door you notice the stunning wood laminate flooring with open floor plan. Move from the living room to the dining room and kitchen combo. Updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances! Exit the rear to a very private back yard backing to trees. The upper leave features a Large master with vaulted ceilings and big closet! Master bath has a double vanity and large shower/soaking tub! Move down the hallway to the spacious other 2 bedrooms that share a full bath. On the lower level is a HUGE rec room, and laundry/storage room! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Close to Shopping, restaurants, major routes and more!



