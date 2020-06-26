All apartments in Lake Ridge
13200 Tory Loop

Location

13200 Tory Loop, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80d4b9106e ---- Welcome Home! Beautiful end unit townhouse close to I95. As soon as you walk in the front door you notice the stunning wood laminate flooring with open floor plan. Move from the living room to the dining room and kitchen combo. Updated kitchen with granite and SS appliances! Exit the rear to a very private back yard backing to trees. The upper leave features a Large master with vaulted ceilings and big closet! Master bath has a double vanity and large shower/soaking tub! Move down the hallway to the spacious other 2 bedrooms that share a full bath. On the lower level is a HUGE rec room, and laundry/storage room! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Close to Shopping, restaurants, major routes and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 Tory Loop have any available units?
13200 Tory Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 13200 Tory Loop have?
Some of 13200 Tory Loop's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 Tory Loop currently offering any rent specials?
13200 Tory Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 Tory Loop pet-friendly?
No, 13200 Tory Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 13200 Tory Loop offer parking?
No, 13200 Tory Loop does not offer parking.
Does 13200 Tory Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13200 Tory Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 Tory Loop have a pool?
No, 13200 Tory Loop does not have a pool.
Does 13200 Tory Loop have accessible units?
No, 13200 Tory Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 Tory Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 13200 Tory Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13200 Tory Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13200 Tory Loop has units with air conditioning.
