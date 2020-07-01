Amenities
Welcome Home! 12912 Valleywood Drive. This Single Family Home is Nestled in the Coveted Lake Ridge Community. The Keswick Model Features 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with Almost 2500 Square Feet of Living Space. Freshly Painted Through-Out! The Kitchen has Quality Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space. Enjoy the Large Family Room with a Wood-Burning Fireplace. The Master Bedroom has a large Walk-In Closet. On the Lower Level you will find a Huge Bonus Room, Full Bathroom and Ample Storage Space. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts and Snow Removal. Pets accepted ~ Case by Case with a $40 per month Pet Fee.