Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:36 PM

12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE

12912 Valleywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12912 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home! 12912 Valleywood Drive. This Single Family Home is Nestled in the Coveted Lake Ridge Community. The Keswick Model Features 4 Bedrooms and 3.5 Baths with Almost 2500 Square Feet of Living Space. Freshly Painted Through-Out! The Kitchen has Quality Appliances and Plenty of Cabinet Space. Enjoy the Large Family Room with a Wood-Burning Fireplace. The Master Bedroom has a large Walk-In Closet. On the Lower Level you will find a Huge Bonus Room, Full Bathroom and Ample Storage Space. HOA Fees include a Community Pool, Trash Pick-Up 2x a week, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts and Snow Removal. Pets accepted ~ Case by Case with a $40 per month Pet Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12912 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

