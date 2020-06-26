All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE

12841 Valleywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12841 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Application Accepted. Chef's Dream Kitchen! Available August 1! Feel right at home in the beautiful, updated & upgraded single family home in Lake Ridge. Main level features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/table space & Family Room. Fully Remodeled Gourmet kitchen features Granite, Commercial appliances, upgraded cabinets and huge island. Upper level features a Master Suite w/Luxury Master Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level. Huge lower level with full bath recreation room and 3 bonus rooms. Enjoy the large deck to catch some sun or enjoy the two gazebos! Two Car Garage with separate doors. All the Lake Ridge amenities! Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia