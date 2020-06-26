12841 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Application Accepted. Chef's Dream Kitchen! Available August 1! Feel right at home in the beautiful, updated & upgraded single family home in Lake Ridge. Main level features Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/table space & Family Room. Fully Remodeled Gourmet kitchen features Granite, Commercial appliances, upgraded cabinets and huge island. Upper level features a Master Suite w/Luxury Master Bathroom. Two additional bedrooms on the upper level. Huge lower level with full bath recreation room and 3 bonus rooms. Enjoy the large deck to catch some sun or enjoy the two gazebos! Two Car Garage with separate doors. All the Lake Ridge amenities! Lawn maintenance is included in rent. Pets case by case.