All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE

12746 Stone Lined Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12746 Stone Lined Circle, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Luxury living in this lovely 3 level town home in Reid's Prospect complete with all the finishing touches. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths with a lower level den. Stainless appliances with butlers pantry and center island. Has a deck off of the kitchen and a 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have any available units?
12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have?
Some of 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia