Luxury living in this lovely 3 level town home in Reid's Prospect complete with all the finishing touches. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths with a lower level den. Stainless appliances with butlers pantry and center island. Has a deck off of the kitchen and a 2 car attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have any available units?
12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE have?
Some of 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.