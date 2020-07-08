12746 STONE LINED CIRCLE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Luxury living in this lovely 3 level town home in Reid's Prospect complete with all the finishing touches. 3 bedroom and 3 full baths with a lower level den. Stainless appliances with butlers pantry and center island. Has a deck off of the kitchen and a 2 car attached garage.