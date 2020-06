Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Wonderful open floor plan. 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full baths. Laundry on the bedroom level. Large eat-in kitchen, with granite counter tops and SS appliances and maple cabinets. Deck off the dining room. Over-sized two car garage. Fenced in backyard with tons of room to play! Walkout basement to large deck. Located in the heart of Lakeridge. Minutes to shopping and parks. 1 Hour notice needed.