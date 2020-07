Amenities

A real gem! So many upgrades! Fresh and clean and waiting for you!. Beautifully maintained townhouse. Lots of upgrades! Fresh paint! Kitchen has granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. Separate eating area. Upgraded bathrooms. Basement is a walkout and has a full bath, legal bedroom and a washer and dryer. CLose to commuting and shopping!