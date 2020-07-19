12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard. Remodeled kitchen w/newer appliances. Updated baths. In-law suite in Basement w/a full bath. Located near Rest, commuter lots, shops-enjoy the Lakeridge lifestyle w/5 pools, Community centers, splash park, tennis & basketball courts, 3 sports fields & more!!! This property will be available for rent 1-15 October 2020. No Pets. 24 - 36 months lease.