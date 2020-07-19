All apartments in Lake Ridge
Location

12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2176 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard. Remodeled kitchen w/newer appliances. Updated baths. In-law suite in Basement w/a full bath. Located near Rest, commuter lots, shops-enjoy the Lakeridge lifestyle w/5 pools, Community centers, splash park, tennis & basketball courts, 3 sports fields & more!!! This property will be available for rent 1-15 October 2020. No Pets. 24 - 36 months lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have any available units?
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have?
Some of 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT offer parking?
Yes, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT offers parking.
Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have a pool?
Yes, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT has a pool.
Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
