Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Great 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Lake Ridge*Recently Remodeled Master Bath w/ Ceramic Tile*Large Windows Allow for an Abundance of Natural Light*Spacious Rec Room in Basement w/ Wood Burning Fireplace*Large Utility Room that has plenty of extra storage*Rental comes with all the amenities that Lake Ridge has to Offer