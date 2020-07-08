12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 level condo in the Vinings in Lake Ridge! This sun-drenched home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. As you enter the Foyer, there is a nice size closet for backpacks and outerwear. As you head upstairs to the second level the kaleidoscope light is from the huge Custom Stained Window. On the Second Level is the light, bright all white Kitchen , center island, and gas cooking. There is new upscale Gray laminate flooring, new dishwasher and Refrigerator. The kitchen cabinets offer tons of storage. The Living Room has dramatic vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves, and a gas Fireplace. There is a balcony located off the Living Room for you outdoor Entertainment. No Gas or Charcoal grills allowed. The Formal Dining Room is spacious and has an updated light. The laundry room is located on the main level and has extra shelves for all your storage needs. There is new Carpet & Paint throughout the condo. Bedroom 2 has built-in shelves and a Murphy bed. Both Bathrooms have been updated. The Large Master Bedroom is located upstairs and has Vaulted Ceilings. The Master has its own private Bathroom. There is also a large walk-in Closet. There is one assigned parking space and one visitor space tag. If Tenant wants to use the Lake Ridge amenities (Pools, Parks, Etc.) there is a one-time application fee. $50 app fee per adult. NO PETS ALLOWED , NO EXCEPTIONS. GOOD CREDIT A MUST!. Please Apply online to www.stackhousepm.com, you can pay for your application fee, download your W-2s, download copy of your drivers license and fill out the application all in one place. Come and enjoy this fabulous home!