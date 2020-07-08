All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:14 PM

12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE

12056 Cardamom Drive · No Longer Available
Lake Ridge
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

12056 Cardamom Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful 3 level condo in the Vinings in Lake Ridge! This sun-drenched home has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. As you enter the Foyer, there is a nice size closet for backpacks and outerwear. As you head upstairs to the second level the kaleidoscope light is from the huge Custom Stained Window. On the Second Level is the light, bright all white Kitchen , center island, and gas cooking. There is new upscale Gray laminate flooring, new dishwasher and Refrigerator. The kitchen cabinets offer tons of storage. The Living Room has dramatic vaulted ceilings, built-in shelves, and a gas Fireplace. There is a balcony located off the Living Room for you outdoor Entertainment. No Gas or Charcoal grills allowed. The Formal Dining Room is spacious and has an updated light. The laundry room is located on the main level and has extra shelves for all your storage needs. There is new Carpet & Paint throughout the condo. Bedroom 2 has built-in shelves and a Murphy bed. Both Bathrooms have been updated. The Large Master Bedroom is located upstairs and has Vaulted Ceilings. The Master has its own private Bathroom. There is also a large walk-in Closet. There is one assigned parking space and one visitor space tag. If Tenant wants to use the Lake Ridge amenities (Pools, Parks, Etc.) there is a one-time application fee. $50 app fee per adult. NO PETS ALLOWED , NO EXCEPTIONS. GOOD CREDIT A MUST!. Please Apply online to www.stackhousepm.com, you can pay for your application fee, download your W-2s, download copy of your drivers license and fill out the application all in one place. Come and enjoy this fabulous home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have any available units?
12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have?
Some of 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12056 CARDAMOM DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

