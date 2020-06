Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOVELY TOWNHOME IN SOUGHT-AFTER RIDGELEIGH SECTION OF LAKE RIDGE, BIGGER THAN MOST TOWNHOMES WITH ADDITION OF SUNROOM BUMPOUT. WELL KEPT UNIT. WINTER WATERVIEW. PLEASE GIVE TENANTS 2 HOURS NOTICE AS THEY HAVE A DOG TO PUT UP. PLEASE BE COURTEOUS OF TENANTS.