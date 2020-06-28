All apartments in Lake Ridge
11289 EDGEMOOR COURT
Last updated June 7 2020 at 6:24 AM

11289 EDGEMOOR COURT

11289 Edgemoor Court · No Longer Available
Location

11289 Edgemoor Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautiful spacious townhouse in the highly sought Lake Ridge Community features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half-bath. Wonderful layout of main level with renovated kitchen, half-bath, dining and living room with access to extreme large deck. Upper level has spacious master bedroom with master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Finished lower level consisted of large family room and large utility room with plenty of storage. Take advantage of all that the Lake Ridge community has to offer. Community Pools, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and so much more. Close proximity to shopping centers (including Potomac Mills), grocery stores, restaurants, schools, commuter parking, I-95, Ft. Belvoir & Quantico Marine Base.*** Note - fireplace is for decoration only. Repair deductible = 0 ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have any available units?
11289 EDGEMOOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have?
Some of 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11289 EDGEMOOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT offers parking.
Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT has a pool.
Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11289 EDGEMOOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
