11289 EDGEMOOR COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool tennis court

Beautiful spacious townhouse in the highly sought Lake Ridge Community features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 1 half-bath. Wonderful layout of main level with renovated kitchen, half-bath, dining and living room with access to extreme large deck. Upper level has spacious master bedroom with master bath, 2 additional bedrooms and a bathroom. Finished lower level consisted of large family room and large utility room with plenty of storage. Take advantage of all that the Lake Ridge community has to offer. Community Pools, Playgrounds, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and so much more. Close proximity to shopping centers (including Potomac Mills), grocery stores, restaurants, schools, commuter parking, I-95, Ft. Belvoir & Quantico Marine Base.*** Note - fireplace is for decoration only. Repair deductible = 0 ***