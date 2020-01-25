6369 Lakeview Drive

Amenities

Lovely, furnished bedroom in tranquil lakeside setting. Our sunny home is located in wooded oasis with nearby lake in Falls Church, VA. Enjoy swimming, kayaking, jogging and cycling. Enjoy a shade garden full of singing birds, flowers, and towering trees; an extensive patio; and a charming backyard retreat. Centrally located in Falls Church, with easy access to all modes of public transportation. Close to Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech science and Tech campus in National Landing /Potomac yard in Alexandria and all things ARLINGTON. Private entrance, shared laundry, parking, room for your bicycle, WIFI, cable and utilities included. Perfect for individuals who travel. 1st and last month's rent as security deposit. Security deposit will be returned within 30 days of move out as long as the room is left how you came in. Positive references and it's all yours, including flexible rental term lengths.