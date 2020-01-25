All apartments in Lake Barcroft
6369 Lakeview Drive

6369 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6369 Lakeview Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Lovely, furnished bedroom in tranquil lakeside setting. Our sunny home is located in wooded oasis with nearby lake in Falls Church, VA. Enjoy swimming, kayaking, jogging and cycling. Enjoy a shade garden full of singing birds, flowers, and towering trees; an extensive patio; and a charming backyard retreat. Centrally located in Falls Church, with easy access to all modes of public transportation. Close to Amazon HQ2, Virginia Tech science and Tech campus in National Landing /Potomac yard in Alexandria and all things ARLINGTON. Private entrance, shared laundry, parking, room for your bicycle, WIFI, cable and utilities included. Perfect for individuals who travel. 1st and last month's rent as security deposit. Security deposit will be returned within 30 days of move out as long as the room is left how you came in. Positive references and it's all yours, including flexible rental term lengths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

